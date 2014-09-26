Sept 26 Geneva-based Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) appointed Andrea Argenti country head for Italy, effective December.

Argenti previously worked at BlackRock Investment Management for 14 years and spent about eight years as head of the firm's retail business in Italy.

He will be based in Milan and report to LOIM Chief Executive Hubert Keller.