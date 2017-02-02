SAO PAULO Feb 2 Lojas Americanas SA,
Brazil's largest discount retailer, has hired the local unit of
Credit Suisse Group AG to underwrite an offering of new
shares to fund an acquisition, a Brazil-based blog said on
Thursday.
According to the widely read Brazil Journal blog, which did
not identify its sources, the funds could also be injected into
its struggling B2W Cia Digital e-commerce unit.
For years, Lojas Americanas outshone rivals in the Brazilian
retail sector, delivering strong sales growth and steady
margins. But investors have grown cautious due to a high debt
burden and signs it may struggle to meet store opening targets.
In December, the board of Lojas Americanas authorized a
one-third increase in the limit of outstanding stock to 2
billion common or preferred shares. The company had said the
move was aimed at speeding up potential capital increases in the
future.
Lojas Americanas has said it is interested in acquiring a
stake in the fuel distribution unit of state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Local media reports
have also cited it as a potential bidder for appliance retailer
Via Varejo SA, controlled by GPA SA.
Brazil Journal said there has not yet been a decision on
whether to issue shares to current shareholders or to the
general public.
Press representatives for Lojas Americanas declined to
comment on the report.
Preferred shares slipped 1.4 percent to 16.51 reais on
Thursday, lagging behind a 0.8 percent increase in an index
tracking retail and consumer goods companies listed in the São
Paulo Stock Exchange.
(Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)