UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Feb 20 Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, aims to raise about 2.519 billion reais ($812 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares at an offering scheduled for March 8, in a bid to replenish capital and expand.
In a Monday securities filing, Americanas said the estimated value of the so-called primary offering was based on Friday's closing share prices. The company plans to sell as many as 9.3 million new common shares and 142.9 million new preferred shares at the offering.
($1 = 3.10 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources