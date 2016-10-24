SAO PAULO Oct 24 Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's most profitable apparel retailer, missed third-quarter profit estimates on Monday after same-store sales fell for the first time in seven years.
Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Renner said in a securities filing that net income totaled 84.9 million reais ($27 million) last quarter, below the 105.9 million reais consensus estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters. In the third quarter, sales at stores opened for more than a year recorded a 3.9 percent decline, the first since early 2009, the filing said.
($1 = 3.1228 reais) (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft)
