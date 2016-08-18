European shares seen lower; eyes on Allianz, WS Atkins. For more see the equities LiveMarkets blog
ZURICH Aug 18 Lombard Odier has struck an agreement with the Philippines' UnionBank that expands the Swiss private bank's Asia footprint, it said on Thursday.
The alliance with the seventh-largest bank in the Philippines lets onshore UnionBank clients get access to Lombard Odier's investment solutions, it added in a statement that gave no financial details. (Reporting by Michael Shields)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
Jan 30 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd