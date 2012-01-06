LONDON Jan 6 Lombard Odier has hired
Pranay Gupta as its first chief investment officer for Asia, as
the Geneva-based private bank looks to tap growing demand for
investment management services.
Gupta was previously CIO at ING Investment Management Asia
Pacific, Lombard said on Friday, adding Gupta, who is
based in Hong Kong, will report to Vincent Duhamel, Head of Asia
for Lombard.
The hire is Lombard's second from ING in recent months. In
December, subsidiary Lombard Odier Investment Managers appointed
ING's Jan Straatman to the newly-created role of CIO.
Lombard Odier, which traces its roots to 1796, manages more
than $160 billion in assets for institutional and high net-worth
clients.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Dan Lalor)