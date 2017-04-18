April 18 Lombard Odier Investment Managers, the asset management arm of Lombard Odier Group, appointed Martin Thommen as head of third-party distribution for Europe, effective June 1.

Thommen, who will be based in Zurich, joins from UBS Asset Management.

He will report to Carolina Minio-Paluello, global head of sales and solutions, Lombard Odier IM. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)