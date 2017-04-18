BRIEF-Discover Financial May credit card delinquency rate 1.58 pct vs. 1.60 pct at April end - SEC Filing
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
April 18 Lombard Odier Investment Managers, the asset management arm of Lombard Odier Group, appointed Martin Thommen as head of third-party distribution for Europe, effective June 1.
Thommen, who will be based in Zurich, joins from UBS Asset Management.
He will report to Carolina Minio-Paluello, global head of sales and solutions, Lombard Odier IM. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.