Nov 23 Swiss-based private bank Lombard Odier said on Wednesday it appointed Michael Le Garignon as head of its independent asset managers division in the United Kingdom.

Le Garignon will spearhead the launch of the firm's independent asset management offering in the United Kingdom next year.

He previously worked at Societe Generale Securities Services as head of business development, sales and relationship management for UK and Ireland. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)