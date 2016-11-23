BRIEF-C&F Financial Corporation Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend
Nov 23 Swiss-based private bank Lombard Odier said on Wednesday it appointed Michael Le Garignon as head of its independent asset managers division in the United Kingdom.
Le Garignon will spearhead the launch of the firm's independent asset management offering in the United Kingdom next year.
He previously worked at Societe Generale Securities Services as head of business development, sales and relationship management for UK and Ireland. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog