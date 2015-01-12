ZURICH Jan 12 Lombard Odier said on Monday that
Bernard Droux, a managing partner of the Swiss private bank
since 2001, had died unexpectedly, aged 59.
"It is with great sadness that we confirm that our Managing
Partner, Bernard Droux, suddenly passed away while exercising on
Sunday," the Geneva-based private bank told Reuters.
Droux was one of seven partners who ran the private bank,
which last year broke with more than two centuries of tradition
and published its results.
The death of Droux comes shortly after the retirement of
another long-time partner, Thierry Lombard.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart, editing by Louise Heavens)