BRIEF-Modern Land China Co says group contracted sales in March amounted to about RMB1,504.61 mln
* In MARCH 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1,504.61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, March 10 Swiss private bank Lombard Odier on Tuesday posted consolidated net profit of 120 million Swiss francs ($120.88 million), the first time the storied bank has published full-year figures.
Lombard Odier's assets under management rose by 8.6 billion francs to 161 billion francs last year, the bank said in a statement.
The famously discrete Geneva bank broke with more than two centuries of tradition and published half-year earnings for the first time in August.
($1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Edward Taylor)
MADRID, April 3 The chief executive of Spain's Banco Popular, Pedro Larena, will step down after he was sidelined by the recent hiring of another executive, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday citing anonymous sources.