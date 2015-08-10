Aug 10 Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the asset management unit of Lombard Odier Group, appointed Gregor Gawron to lead its newly formed insurance linked strategies (ILS) team.

The ILS team will offer institutional clients a further asset class with low correlation to mainstream assets, the Geneva-based company said.

Simon Vuille and Marc Brogli are the other member of the ILS team, which will be based in Zurich and report to LOIM's chief investment officer, Jan Straatman.

Gawron led the ILS offering at Dynapartners, among other responsibilities, and before that at Falcon Private Bank. Prior to this, Gawron was a portfolio manager in the ILS team at RMF/Man Investments, where he worked closely with his current team. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)