Aug 10 Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM),
the asset management unit of Lombard Odier Group, appointed
Gregor Gawron to lead its newly formed insurance linked
strategies (ILS) team.
The ILS team will offer institutional clients a further
asset class with low correlation to mainstream assets, the
Geneva-based company said.
Simon Vuille and Marc Brogli are the other member of the ILS
team, which will be based in Zurich and report to LOIM's chief
investment officer, Jan Straatman.
Gawron led the ILS offering at Dynapartners, among other
responsibilities, and before that at Falcon Private Bank. Prior
to this, Gawron was a portfolio manager in the ILS team at
RMF/Man Investments, where he worked closely with his current
team.
