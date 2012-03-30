MILAN, March 30 Italy's Lombardy region and UBS have agreed to settle a dispute over derivative contracts tied to a $1 billion 2032 bond which the region issued in 2002, a lawyer for the region said on Friday.

"The Lombardy region and UBS have agreed to resolve, in their mutual interests, their disputes relating to the swap transactions entered into in order to hedge the region's long term debt obligation issued in 2002," Germana Lo Iacono-Smith, associate solicitor at London-based legal firm Seddons, said in a statement.

No financial details were given as the parties cannot disclose details until the contract is signed.

The dispute, which also involved Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, centred on alleged hidden costs charged for the bond issue.

The dispute is one of several legal cases pitting cash-hungry Italian local authorities against domestic and international banks over complex financial deals that turned sour. (Reporting By Valentina Za; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Greg Mahlich)