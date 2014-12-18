Dec 18 Loncin Motor Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 75 percent stake in Guangzhou Wanon Electric & Machine Co for 637.5 million yuan via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on Dec 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sCQKOh; bit.ly/1x1QUpH

