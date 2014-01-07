Jan 7 Loncin Motor Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 300 million yuan ($50 million) to set up an investment unit in Chongqing

* Says 2013 preliminary net profit up 17.8 percent y/y at 544 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zux75v

link.reuters.com/byx75v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)