May 11 Loncin Motor Co., Ltd.:

* Says it to pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 18

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Azdn0x

