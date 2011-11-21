* Mayor says UK faces economic stagnation without new
airport
* PM Cameron acknowledges possibility of new airport
LONDON Nov 21 Britain faces a period of
economic stagnation unless a new international airport is built
in south-east England, London Mayor Boris Johnson said on
Monday.
The British government has ruled out expansion of London's
existing airports, but Johnson has lobbied for a new hub airport
in the Thames Estuary, which has also been opposed on
environmental grounds.
"There's no doubt that to do nothing will lead to economic
stagnation. The government must now grasp the nettle and begin
serious plans for the multi-runway solution," he said at the
launch of a report on British airport capacity.
Johnson said developing the Thames Estuary airport, often
referred to as Boris Island, should be viewed as a pillar in the
government's plan for economic growth.
The plan, speculated to cost between 40 billion and 50
billion pounds ($63 billion to $79 billion), aims to increase
flight capacity without expanding London's existing
international airport hub Heathrow, owned by Ferrovial's
BAA.
He said Heathrow is operating at 98 percent capacity and
does not have the ability to add routes to growing markets in
the Far East, resulting in foreign airlines going to rival
European airports.
"As the world economy changes and global power shifts to the
East, the constrictions of London's hub airport are becoming
ever more apparent and ever more damaging."
"In the next 15 years, 75 million Chinese households would
enter the middle classes - it is a phenomenal market," he said.
Speaking at a meeting of business leaders on Monday British
Prime Minister David Cameron acknowledged the possibility of a
new international airport.
"We made a promise about not building a third runway at
Heathrow but we have to look at aviation to work out how we can
make ourselves more connected," said Cameron.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)