Dec 23 London Capital Group Ltd, an online trading services provider, appointed Nicholas Lee and Rebecca Fuller as non-executive directors of the company with immediate effect.

Lee is currently executive chairman of Paternoster Resources Plc and non-executive director of MX Oil Plc.

Fuller, who becomes the London Capital's senior independent non-executive director, is an independent non-executive director at BATS Trading Ltd and director of Anico Financial Service Ltd, which she co-founded, London Capital said in a statement. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)