Dec 23 London Capital Group Ltd, an online
trading services provider, appointed Nicholas Lee and Rebecca
Fuller as non-executive directors of the company with immediate
effect.
Lee is currently executive chairman of Paternoster Resources
Plc and non-executive director of MX Oil Plc.
Fuller, who becomes the London Capital's senior independent
non-executive director, is an independent non-executive director
at BATS Trading Ltd and director of Anico Financial Service Ltd,
which she co-founded, London Capital said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)