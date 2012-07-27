LONDON, July 27 Auctioneer Christie's should
return the sum of 1.5 million pounds ($2.4 million) paid by a
wealthy Russian art collector for a painting that was probably
fake, a High Court judge ruled on Friday.
Mr Justice Newey concluded that the painting, "Odalisque,"
which shows a nude woman asleep on a bed, was probably not
painted by Boris Kustodiev, a Russian artist who has been
compared with English painter L.S. Lowry.
The judge ruled that Christie's had not been negligent, but
should return the money paid for the work to Avrora Fine Arts
Investment, a firm run by Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg,
the Press Association reported.
"It follows that Avrora is entitled to cancel its purchase
of the painting and recover the money it paid," the judge said.
Kustodiev, who lived from 1878 to 1927, was much better
known in Russia than outside, the judge said, adding one art
expert had suggested Kustodiev was "to the Russians what
Lawrence Stephen Lowry is to the English in terms of affection
in which he is held".
Vekselberg's company bought the painting at a Christie's
auction in London in 2005.
The work had been described in the sale catalogue as "one of
the best examples of Kustodiev's idea of the provincial merchant
class", and displayed the inscription "B. Kustodiev - 1919".
But Avrora took legal action against Christie's when an art
dealer expressed doubts that the painting was genuine.
An expert called by Christie's thought the painting was
authentic, although "not one of Kustodiev's best works".
Christie's lawyers insisted that Odalisque was authentic and
the auction house could not be blamed if the painting was no
masterpiece.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by Steve Addison)