LONDON Nov 12 Bonuses for London's financial
sector workers for 2012 will tumble to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.55
billion), down more than half from a year ago, after a drop-off
in dealmaking and a public backlash over high pay, a study
showed on Monday.
The handouts will keep falling until 2015, the Centre for
Economics and Business Research said. Meanwhile, employment in
London's finance industry, known as the City, will also keep
shrinking, allowing rival centre Hong Kong to overtake London by
size in the next three years, the CEBR added in a separate note.
Banking job cuts have hit London hard in the past three
years as euro zone woes and regulation eat into firms' income,
and a further slowdown in stock trading and mergers and
acquisitions is expected affect pay levels for 2012.
Bonuses for 2012 - likely to be paid in January or February
next year - will be more than 86 percent down on the 11.5
billion pounds worth of payouts from 2007, when dealmaking was
booming just before the financial crisis, the CEBR data showed.
Public outrage over big bonuses, after several UK banks,
including Royal Bank of Scotland, were bailed out in the
2008 financial crisis, has also forced firms to keep a lid on
payouts - though base salaries have since risen.
The CEBR, which had originally forecast bonuses of 2.3
billion pounds for 2012, predicted they would hit a low of 1.2
billion in 2015, before gently creeping back upwards.
Last year's bonuses came in at 4.4 billion pounds, it said.
"The biggest loser from this is the taxman, who typically
earns more from City bonuses than the employees," CEBR Chief
Executive Douglas McWilliams said in a statement.
McWilliams said government revenues from the City -
including corporation tax and other levies too - would likely be
around 40 billion pounds for 2012, down almost by half from the
70 billion banked in 2007/08.
In a separate study, the CEBR also forecast that Hong Kong
would overtake London as the world's biggest international
financial centre in 2015, as Asian markets grow.
Hong Kong employed less than half as many people in
financial services than London in 2005, but job numbers in the
Asian hub will have grown by almost 100,000 in the next three
years.
Meanwhile London's City will continue to shed jobs, with
another 13,000 set to go next year.
Technically, London is already behind New York by finance
employment levels, but the CEBR said many of the New York jobs
were focused on servicing the domestic U.S. economy, meaning
that for now London retains its crown as the top international
centre.
Hong Kong has gained ground primarily because of more
dynamic growth in Asian economies, the CEBR said, while the
growing use of China's renminbi as a currency worldwide will
also boost it as a centre.