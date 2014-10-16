Oct 16 Embattled West African iron-ore miner
London Mining Plc said on Thursday that its board had
decided to place the company into administration.
The company, which owns the Marampa mine in Sierra Leone,
has been battling high costs, a sharp drop in iron prices and
the impact of the Ebola virus on operations in West Africa.
"The board and management will be working with the
administrator of London Mining Plc to maintain the Marampa mine
as a going concern, although at this time this is not
confirmed," the miner said in a statement.
London Mining warned in late September that it did not have
enough cash to operate its only mine and that it was in talks
about a potential "strategic investment".
However, it said last Friday that the only potential
investors left in the strategic process were unlikely to let the
company continue as a going concern. It did not name the
potential investors.
Trading in London Mining shares were suspended last week at
the request of the company.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)