By Karen Rebelo
Sept 22 London Mining Plc said it would
consider ending an iron ore supply contract with Glencore Plc
after a dispute over payment, sending shares of the
company to an all-time low.
Shares of AIM-listed London Mining fell nearly 13 percent to
22.50 pence on Monday morning, after the company said Glencore
had "refused to pay" an advance payment for iron ore to be mined
in Sierra Leone.
Glencore declined to comment. Its shares were down 2.8
percent by 0903 GMT, having earlier touched their lowest in more
than three months.
London Mining said it was in dispute with Glencore about a
cash prepayment and that it was considering its options under an
offtake agreement - a contract that commits future production in
exchange for cash.
London Mining Chief Executive Graeme Hossie said he was
confident that the company would find a replacement partner in
the event that it terminated its agreement with Glencore.
"Indeed the phones have been ringing this morning, since
this news has come out, with offtakers who would wish to take up
that volume," Hossie told Reuters.
He said the five-year contract with Glencore, which began in
2012, was for about 2 million wet tonnes a year of iron ore.
London Mining has separate offtake agreements with Vitol and
Cargill.
Like other junior iron ore miners, London Mining is battling
record low prices for the steelmaking raw material in the face
of stagnant demand from the world's top consumer, China, and
oversupply from the biggest players in the industry.
The company has trimmed its full-year iron ore production
forecast, deferred a $175 million extension plan for its Marampa
mine by two years and put off $20 million of non-essential
capital expenditure because of weak prices.
London Mining said it was in talks with its core lender for
short-term replacement liquidity. The company had net debt of
$282.2 million as of June 2014. Hossie declined to comment on
the company's current cash position.
The company also said it had agreed a $30 million revolving,
two-year pre-export financing facility with Afreximbank that
required approval from its existing lenders.
