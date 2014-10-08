Oct 8 Debt-laden iron ore miner London Mining Plc warned that there would be little or no value remaining in its shares and other securities under the currently proposed structure, as it talks with potential strategic investors.

London Mining said while its lenders remained supportive of the talks, they were not expected to provide any further short-term funding, which would be provided by a strategic investor if the talks are successful.

"There can be no certainty at this time on the likelihood or timing of such an investment," said the company, which operates the Marampa mine in Sierra Leone. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)