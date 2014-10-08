Oct 8 Debt-laden iron ore miner London Mining
Plc warned that there would be little or no value
remaining in its shares and other securities under the currently
proposed structure, as it talks with potential strategic
investors.
London Mining said while its lenders remained supportive of
the talks, they were not expected to provide any further
short-term funding, which would be provided by a strategic
investor if the talks are successful.
"There can be no certainty at this time on the likelihood or
timing of such an investment," said the company, which operates
the Marampa mine in Sierra Leone.
