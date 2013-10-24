LONDON Oct 24 Iron ore producer London Mining
said on Thursday it had received the go-ahead from the
Greenland government for a 15 million tonne a year mine in the
country, paving the way to attract partners for the project.
The Isua project which will cost an estimated $2.3 billion
has been controversial in Greenland as fears its construction
would attract a flood of Chinese workers into the country. The
government has also been under pressure to revise taxes and
royalties for major mining projects.
London Mining, whose flagship project is in Sierra Leone,
said the exploitation licence was for 30 years and included a
revised royalty agreement which would increase over the lifetime
of the project.
The company said the new terms would not impact on the value
of the project.
London Mining chief executive Graeme Hossie said the mine in
Sierra Leone would remain the company's focus but the licence
would help bring in partners.
"The 30-year exploitation licence for Isua is an important
validation of the extensive work to date and provides a solid
basis for discussions with potential funders and partners
required to move the project forward," he said in the statement.