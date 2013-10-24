LONDON Oct 24 Iron ore producer London Mining said on Thursday it had received the go-ahead from the Greenland government for a 15 million tonne a year mine in the country, paving the way to attract partners for the project.

The Isua project which will cost an estimated $2.3 billion has been controversial in Greenland as fears its construction would attract a flood of Chinese workers into the country. The government has also been under pressure to revise taxes and royalties for major mining projects.

London Mining, whose flagship project is in Sierra Leone, said the exploitation licence was for 30 years and included a revised royalty agreement which would increase over the lifetime of the project.

The company said the new terms would not impact on the value of the project.

London Mining chief executive Graeme Hossie said the mine in Sierra Leone would remain the company's focus but the licence would help bring in partners.

"The 30-year exploitation licence for Isua is an important validation of the extensive work to date and provides a solid basis for discussions with potential funders and partners required to move the project forward," he said in the statement.