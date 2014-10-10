Oct 10 India's third-largest steelmaker JSW
Steel is nearing a deal to buy embattled West African
iron ore miner London Mining, a source with direct
knowledge of the negotiations said on Friday.
"JSW is very close to a deal. It is almost 100 percent
done," the source said.
Two other sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed
the miner was days away from securing a deal with a strategic
partner, but did not name JSW.
Spokesmen for the two companies could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Sources familiar with the matter had said earlier this week
that JSW Steel was in talks with London Mining, showing Indian
firms' growing appetite to secure raw materials abroad.
London Mining's shares, which have tumbled 96 percent in
value this year, more than doubled on Friday on hopes of an
imminent deal, trading up 141 percent at 3.75 pence at 1255 GMT.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das in DELHI and Karen Rebelo in
BANGALORE; Editing by Mark Potter)