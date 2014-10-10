* Source says deal "almost 100 pct done"
* JSW not available for comment
* London Mining: potential investors may not support going
concern
* London Mining's shares suspended
(Adds London Mining statement, trading halt)
By Karen Rebelo and Krishna N Das
Oct 10 India's third-largest steelmaker, JSW
Steel Ltd, is nearing a deal to buy embattled West
African iron ore miner London Mining Plc, a source with
direct knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.
Trading in London Mining's shares, which have lost almost
all of their value this week, was halted on Friday afternoon.
"JSW is very close to a deal. It is almost 100 percent
done," the source said.
JSW could not be reached for comment.
London Mining, which owns the Marampa mine in Sierra Leone,
has been battling high costs, a sharp drop in iron ore prices
and the impact of the Ebola virus on the region.
The company warned last week that it did not have enough
cash to operate its only mine and that it was in talks about a
potential "strategic investment".
On Friday, London Mining said the only potential investors
left in the strategic process were unlikely to let the company
continue as a going concern. It did not name the potential
investors.
The company also said talks had ended with another unnamed
investor that might have resulted in the company's equity having
little value.
London Mining's equity was essentially wiped out on
Wednesday, when it warned that its shares had "little or no
value" as its lenders would no longer provide short-term
funding.
Before the trading halt on Friday, the stock had more than
tripled on hopes of an imminent deal. It last traded at 4.69
pence at 1410 GMT.
At Thursday's close, the company had a market capitalisation
of $3.5 million, a fraction of its peak in 2011, when the shares
traded above 400 pence.
London Mining is one of several small miners that set up in
West Africa during the last big commodities boom on the back of
rising demand for iron ore. They hoped to turn the region into a
new producing frontier to compete with Australia and Brazil.
But they have struggled as larger, lower-cost producers such
as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton churned out
cheaper ore and prices languished below $80 per tonne, from a
peak of $195 per tonne in 2011.
Sources familiar with the matter said earlier this week that
JSW Steel was in talks with London Mining, highlighting the
growing appetite of Indian firms to secure raw materials abroad.
JSW, controlled by Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal, has
been on the lookout for raw materials and steelmaking capacity
outside India, securing mining assets in Chile, Mozambique and
the United States.
(Editing by Mark Potter, Clara Ferreira Marques and Robin
Paxton)