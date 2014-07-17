July 17 Iron ore miner London Mining Plc said second-quarter production rose 21 percent as it finished upgrading its processing plant, and reiterated its production outlook for the year.

London Mining, which still anticipates to produce 4.9 million to 5.4 million wet tonnes of iron ore concentrate in 2014, said it expected to find an investment partner for its mine in Sierra Leone by the end of the year. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)