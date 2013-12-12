LONDON Dec 12 Sierra Leone-focused iron ore miner London Mining cut its output forecast for this year on Thursday, blaming seasonal rains and slower than expected progress on upgrading its processing plant.

It said it now expected production to be 3.3 million to 3.4 million wet tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 3.6 million to 3.9 million tonnes, a prediction which was reaffirmed as recently as last month.

Shares in the company were down nearly 11 percent at 98.375 pence in early morning trade.

Iron ore producers in Sierra Leone face difficult conditions during the country's rainy season, when ore can become too wet to ship but until now the company had said it had performed well this year.

However, the company said on Thursday the effects of the rainy season had extended into the fourth quarter, resulting in lower mining rates and processing of ore.

The company said it was working to improve its performance during the rainy season next year, but did not give any forecast for production in 2014.