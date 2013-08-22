(Corrects to $62 per dry tonne in second paragraph)

LONDON Aug 22 Sierra Leone-focused miner, London Mining, posted core profit of $24 million, as the ramping up of its Marampa iron ore mine brought the company into the black for the first time.

Operating costs also fell by 18 percent to $62 per dry tonne, with the firm repeating it expected to hit a run rate of 5 million dry tonnes per year by the end of 2013.

Shares in London Mining, which is one of the few junior iron ore companies currently producing in West Africa, have lost 26 percent so far this year, but have come off all-time lows hit in July.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation reached $24 million compared to a loss of $2.6 million last year.

"We are pleased to report our first group operating profit since starting production and remain focused on our continuous improvement plan and reducing costs," Chief Executive Graeme Hossie said in the statement. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Rhys Jones)