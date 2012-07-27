By Tom Bill
| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 U.S. developer Hines and the
private banking arm of HSBC have bought a London office
block that was once central to a divorce case involving the
heiress to the Frisbee toy fortune for about 285 million pounds
($447 million), two sources close to the deal told Reuters.
Hines and HSBC will buy the first two phases of the
Broadgate West development in London's financial district from
owner Peter Marano, HSBC said in statement on Friday without
disclosing the price.
"The acquisition of Broadgate West in joint venture with
Hines fits our strategy of investing in high-quality office
buildings with credit-worthy tenants alongside strong local
asset management partners," said Paul Forshaw, head of real
estate fund management at HSBC Alternative Investments.
Hines is expanding its property empire in London in a bet on
the city's resilience as a global financial centre despite the
economic downturn. The deal is also one of many large office
block sales in recent months as overseas investors seek the safe
haven of central London real estate to protect their wealth.
The deal followed months of intermittent talks between
Marano and Hines about the site.
At one stage Canadian office developer Brookfield
stepped in after negotiations between the two broke down, before
pulling out of talks in November.
U.S insurer Metlife will provide debt financing of
between 50 and 60 percent, one of the sources told Reuters,
which revealed Hines had rekindled talks in February.
Hines has more than 1.2 billion pounds worth of projects in
the UK, including the Cannon Place office block above the Cannon
Street train station in the financial district. It also
completed a joint deal with the South Korean sovereign wealth
fund for an office block near the Bank of England in December.
Marano, a former leasing director for London's Canary Wharf
financial district, separated from his former wife Elena Bowes
in 2007. She is the daughter of John Bowes, who sold the company
that produced toys including the Frisbee and the Hula Hoop to
Mattel for a reported 210 million pounds in 1994.
At the time of their separation in 2007, Marano had equity
in his London properties valued at a reported 88 million pounds.
By the time the divorce was finalised two years later the market
had collapsed due to the financial crisis and the judge ordered
Elena Bowes to pay Marano five million pounds to cover his
negative equity as part of an equal split.
($1=0.6370 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Roger Atwood)