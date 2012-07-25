By Brenda Goh
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 Malaysian investors are well on
their way to being the leading buyers of London offices for the
first time in 2012, helped by a deal to buy London's landmark
Battersea Power Station, as the Far East country seeks a safe
haven for its burgeoning wealth.
Malaysians bought 1.3 billion pounds ($2 billion) of London
property in the seven months to July 24, more than British
buyers and beating the U.S. into second place among overseas
investors with 793 million pounds, research by property
consultant CBRE Group showed.
"Given what we know about how active the Malaysians are in
the market, it looks like they will outspend North American
investors this year," CBRE's head of central London research,
Kevin McCauley, told Reuters.
The figures include mixed-use schemes with a large office
component like the derelict Battersea site, which was bought by
a team including Malaysian developers SP Setia and
Sime Darby for 400 million pounds this month.
It would be the first time Malaysian buyers have outspent
any other nation since CBRE started keeping records in 1984, a
ranking dominated in recent years by U.S. buyers.
With North America and Europe still recovering from the
fallout of the global financial crisis, strong economic growth
in China and other parts of Asia has created immense wealth in
the Far East, mainly fuelled by manufacturing, construction and
commodities.
Far East buyers are attracted to London's property market by
the weakness of Sterling and the fact it is a liquid and
transparent investment in a relatively stable political
environment, often providing better returns than Asia's more
volatile and smaller markets.
Overseas buyers have invested 26.2 billion pounds in London
offices since 2010, CBRE said, and foreign ownership of real
estate in London's City financial district stands at 52 percent,
according to Development Securities.
British investors, who were the biggest buyers 20 years ago,
have spent 1 billion pounds mainly on smaller, lower quality
properties so far this year, CBRE said. The list of top five
overseas investors in 2012 is completed by Germany, Brazil and
Qatar.
Other Malaysian deals include investment fund Permodalan
Nasional Berhad's acquisition of two office buildings for about
570 million pounds that house the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development and law firm Olswang.
"This is no flash in the pan," said Simon Barrowcliff,
CBRE's executive director of central London capital markets. "I
think the Asians will be at the forefront for the next three to
five years."
($1 = 0.6447 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Bill and Jon
Loades-Carter)