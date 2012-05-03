* Deal ends long battle for indebted Plantation Place
* International investors seeking top London commercial
property
LONDON May 3 Brazilian billionaire Moise Safra
has bought an office building in London's City financial
district for about 500 million pounds ($810 million), the latest
in a series of deals that have seen foreign investors snap up
trophy assets in the UK capital.
A statement on Thursday said companies indirectly controlled
by Safra, who co-owns Brazil's ninth largest bank by assets,
Banco Safra, bought the 550,000 square foot
Plantation Place without naming a price.
Two sources familiar with the deal said Safra, who was
advised by developer Delancey, paid just under 500 million
pounds for the building. Delancey was not immediately available
to comment.
The building was sold by One Plantation Place Unit Trust, a
consortium that includes Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust
and Stobart Properties. Schroder and Stobart confirmed
the deal in separate statements on Thursday.
International investors have stepped up their hunt for top
quality commercial property in London over the past year,
attracted by the city's safe haven reputation amid the debt woes
which have rattled euro zone countries.
"Given what we know about what is driving other investors to
come to central London, it's not surprising that we have
Brazilian investors," CBRE's Head of London research Kevin
McCauley said.
"Whether that's the start of a greater trend I suspect not,
but it doesn't mean that there won't be one or two other
Brazilian investors who will dabble in central London offices,"
he said.
The deal also ends a long-running battle over the ownership
of Plantation Place, which has been the subject of numerous bids
and debt restructuring proposals in the past few years due to
the high level of debt secured against the building.
In April, Stobart said Plantation Place was valued at 496.5
million pounds at end-March, with a net debt of 427.8 million
pounds.
($1 = 0.6171 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)