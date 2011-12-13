LONDON Dec 13 Prime central London homes
have gained about 1,200 pounds a day in value over the past
year, taking their average price to 3.2 million pounds ($5
million) at end-November and underscoring their role as a safe
haven for rich non-UK buyers.
Property agent Knight Frank said prime London residential
property prices rose 1 percent in November, contributing to an
annual growth rate of 12.6 percent. Prices have risen 39.5
percent since their post-recession low in March 2009.
"Our forecast for the prime central London market in 2012 is
for positive price growth, but at a slower pace than we have
seen over the past two years," said Liam Bailey, Knight Frank's
head of residential research.
"We are expecting a rise of 5 percent across the whole of
next year," he said in a statement.
Prime central London property has been in vogue in 2011,
with the Arab Spring and euro zone debt crisis serving as
catalysts for rich buyers -- particularly from Europe's southern
periphery -- to snap up blue-chip properties to protect their
wealth.
Prime London house prices had gained 1,202 pounds a day in
value over the past year, Bailey said.
On Nov. 16, Bailey said London had performed better than any
other European capital city, with its well-heeled Chelsea, South
Kensington, Mayfair and Belgravia areas in demand, a trend he
expected to continue.
On Monday, mortgage lender Halifax said it expected
Britain's housing market would likely stagnate in 2012, with low
interest rates offset by a squeeze on household budgets.
Halifax said it expected house prices to be strongest in
prosperous parts of Britain, such as London and the south-east,
and weaker in areas dependent on public sector employment.
$1 = 0.6402 British pounds)
(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Ediitng by David Hulmes)