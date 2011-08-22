* Space shortage, high rents form barriers to entry on Bond
Street
* Demand sees key money soar for West End fringes
* Store locations on Bond Street periphery in focus
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Aug 22 Top-tier global retailers are
driving an expansion of London's swanky West End shopping
district ahead of the 2012 Olympic Games, leading to fierce and
expensive rivalry for stores on the fringes of Bond, Regent and
Oxford Streets.
"There's a gradual expansion of what I would call those
super-prime locations for luxury retailers," said Grosvenor's
director of London estate, Giles Clarke, whose folio includes
chunks of retail hotspots Mount Street and Motcomb
Street.
Locations experiencing a surge in demand from foreign
high-end retailers include Bruton Street, where French fashion
brand Isabel Marant paid key money of 750,000 pounds ($1.2
million), and Marylebone High Street, where Parisian retailer
Sandro set up shop after paying key money of more than 700,000
pounds.
Key money is the sum a retailer pays to an existing tenant
for the agreement to move out so they can take over the store.
"Retailers are paying significant premiums to get into the
right locations ... (and) one of the consequences of that is
that some of the retailers are being squeezed slightly into more
traditionally peripheral streets," Clarke said.
Many retailers see the July 2012 Olympic Games as a trading
boon, driving heavy footfall in London, whose glitzy retail
areas have made it one of the world's fashion
capitals , alongside New York, Paris and
Milan.
Credit card company Visa estimated tourism would add
750 million pounds to consumer spending during the seven-week
period encompassing the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
U.S. homeware brands Williams-Sonoma and Crate &
Barrel are among those eyeing shop openings in London, after
retailers such as Liz Claiborne Inc.'s Kate Spade,
Limited Brands Inc's Victoria's Secret, Polo Ralph
Lauren Corp.'s Rugby have taken stores in the last 12
months.
European companies looking for store space include Swedish
underwear company Bjoern Borg and UK brand Burberry .
"Two years ago you got premiums (on Mount Street and
Marylebone High Street) but you might have gotten 100,000
pounds, 200,000 pounds in key money for a lease," Cushman &
Wakefield's head of London retail ,
Peter Mace, told Reuters.
"What you're seeing is that levels of key money which used
to be reserve for the likes of Bond Street, Sloane Street, are
now being paid for what are viewed as upper secondary
locations," Mace said.
RENTAL UPTICK
Analysts spoken to by Reuters named South Audley Street,
Dover Street, Carlos Place, parts of Davies Street and Brompton
Road among areas that could see rents and key money pushing
higher on the back of growing interest from luxury retailers.
Zone A rents for Davies Street and Carlos Place were about
150-200 pounds a square foot, and could rise to more than 300
pounds by end-2013, said Clarke, who manages parts of
both streets.
Capital & Counties said rents at its Covent Garden
retail hotspot "offered considerable scope for growth over the
coming years." Average Zone A rent there was about 390 pounds sq
ft, against a comparable basket of high-quality central London
retail locations of 640 pounds sq ft.
Mace said Cushman & Wakefield was speaking to at least 50
international retail brands looking to open stores in London,
more than half of which were eyeing their first shop openings in
the UK capital.
Such a search for new retail locations follows record rents
and premiums paid on Bond Street and Oxford Street, the latter
of which saw U.S. apparel chain Forever 21 pay HMV
about 14 million pounds' key money for access to a
35,000 sq ft store.
"It's the result of very strong demand and little supply,"
Savills retail director Anthony Selwyn said,
citing robust foreign demand for the space-starved
neighbourhood.
"Remember that we're not the only agents ... There's
probably at least 100, 130 international retailers that are
looking to either open more stores or to open their first stores
in London," Mace said.
($1 = 0.603 British Pounds)
(Editing by Andrew Macdonald)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh)