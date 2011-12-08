(Adds detail, analyst comment)
By Brenda Goh
LONDON Dec 8 France's richest man and
LVMH's Chief Executive, Bernard Arnault, is in talks
to buy three trophy stores on London's most expensive shopping
street for 300 million pounds ($470 million), a source said.
The shops include French luxury goods company LVMH's Louis
Vuitton flagship store at 17-20 New Bond Street, plus two other
stores let to American leather goods retailer Coach and
luxury stationer Smythson, the source, who is familiar with the
matter, told Reuters.
The stores on New Bond Street are being sold by Ireland's
National Asset Management Agency (NAMA). The Irish state-run
"bad bank" seized control of the shops in June after former
owner, Irish developer David Daly, failed to meet a debt
repayment deadline.
NAMA and Savills, which advised Daly, declined to comment.
LVMH was not immediately available for comment.
Property yields on London's top shopping streets have
tumbled to record lows in the past year on the back of strong
demand from investors seeking safe havens for their cash.
Bond Street, home to numerous luxury brands such as Chanel
and Mulberry, is the UK's most expensive street for
retail rents and took second place in a 2011 Cushman and
Wakefield survey of Europe's priciest shopping streets.
The Cartier store at 40-41 Old Bond Street was sold for 18
million pounds in July, reflecting a yield of 2.8 percent. A
Rolex store under the luxury residential block One Hyde Park, a
development managed by Candy & Candy, was sold for 13 million
pounds in August, reflecting a 2.91 percent yield.
Arnault's interest in the Bond Street stores was indicative
of an ongoing trend of successful international retailers buying
their own stores, said Colliers International's Head of National
Investment, Andre James.
"They control their own property, can refurbish without the
landlord's consent and are not subject to big hikes in rent
reviews," he said, highlighting Swedish retailer Hennes &
Mauritz's 200 million pounds purchase of one of its
stores' Regent Street building last year.
News of the deal was first reported in The Times newspaper.
($1 = 0.6380 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Callus and Andrew
Macdonald)