LONDON, June 2 London Stock Exchange Group said on Monday it has appointed former Espirito Santo investment banker John Millar as head of primary markets.

Millar will focus on generating initial public offerings and will report to Raffaele Jerusalmi, LSE's director of capital markets and the chief executive of Borsa Italiana, and London Stock Exchange CEO Alexander Justham, the group said in a statement.

Millar has more than 25 years of experience in capital markets. He was most recently a managing director at Espirito Santo, co-ordinating the investment banking and capital markets teams, having previously worked at Citigroup and Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman)