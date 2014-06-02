LONDON, June 2 London Stock Exchange Group
said on Monday it has appointed former Espirito Santo
investment banker John Millar as head of primary
markets.
Millar will focus on generating initial public offerings and
will report to Raffaele Jerusalmi, LSE's director of capital
markets and the chief executive of Borsa Italiana, and London
Stock Exchange CEO Alexander Justham, the group said in a
statement.
Millar has more than 25 years of experience in capital
markets. He was most recently a managing director at Espirito
Santo, co-ordinating the investment banking and capital markets
teams, having previously worked at Citigroup and Merrill
Lynch.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman)