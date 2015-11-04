BRIEF-IGas announces result of voluntary equity exchange of secured bonds
* Confirms that aggregate face value of secured bonds offered in voluntary equity exchange was $28,918,390
Nov 4 Russell Investments, the asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc, appointed Sarah Leslie as head of fiduciary management for the UK and Ireland.
Leslie, based in London, joined the fiduciary management team in 2010, Russell Investments said on Wednesday.
She reports to Rob Bishop, head of implementation services in EMEA and interim head of UK institutional. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Pitney Bowes Inc - CEO Marc Lautenbach's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 million versus $10.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing