Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
March 5 London Stock Exchange Group Plc reported a 19 percent jump in adjusted full-year pretax profit, helped by a flurry of stock market listings last year, its busiest for initial public offerings in seven years.
The 214-year old bourse said adjusted pretax profit rose to 491.7 million pounds ($748.7 million) in the year ended Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.6568 pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.