March 5 London Stock Exchange Group Plc reported a 19 percent jump in adjusted full-year pretax profit, helped by a flurry of stock market listings last year, its busiest for initial public offerings in seven years.

The 214-year old bourse said adjusted pretax profit rose to 491.7 million pounds ($748.7 million) in the year ended Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.6568 pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)