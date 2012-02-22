LONDON Feb 22 Online trading and spread-betting company London Capital Group Holdings posted a nine percent rise in its annual pre-tax profits on Wednesday, as revenues rose on the back of increased trading activity by its clients.

Pretax profits for the year ending December 2011 rose to 7.1 million pounds ($11.2 million) from 6.5 million a year earlier. The firm proposed a final dividend of 2.6 pence a share, making a total for the year of 3.9 pence, up from 1 pence last year.

The company's performance echoed that of larger rival IG Group, which last month also reported higher profits as big swings in financial markets, driven by Europe's debt crisis, pushed up trading volumes.

London Capital Group's shares closed at 72 pence on Tuesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 40 million pounds.

