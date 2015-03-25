March 25 Online trading services provider London
Capital Group Holdings Plc said it had appointed
Executive Chairman Charles-Henri Sabet as its group chief
executive.
London Capital also appointed non-executive director Charles
Poncet as non-executive chairman.
Sabet has been executive chairman since joining the board on
Sept. 3. Poncet joined London Capital as a non-executive
director in November.
The company said non-executive director Nicholas Lee would
become a senior independent non-executive director.
(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)