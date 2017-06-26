TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise with European debt after upbeat Draghi comments

(Adds Yellen, Harker comments, auction result; updates prices) * ECB's Draghi takes upbeat view on economy * Yellen says appropriate to rates rates gradually * Five-year, 30-year yield curve flattest since 2007 * Treasury sells $34 bln in five-year notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday in sympathy with European government debt weakness after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi fueled expectations that the ECB