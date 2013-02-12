UPDATE 1-Engie pulls out of UK shale gas with assets sale to Ineos
* Engie says sale is part of strategy to focus on infrastructure (Adds Engie comment, background)
LONDON Feb 12 London Capital Group Hldg PLC : * London capital group - statement re share price movement * London capital group-got preliminary approaches from cantor Fitzgerald
Europe, gain capital holdings and city index limited * Lcg-code equires cantor, gain,city index to either announce firm intention to
make offer for lcg or walk away by 12 March * Source text
* Engie says sale is part of strategy to focus on infrastructure (Adds Engie comment, background)
* Rio to announce successor this year (Adds detail on Rio succession, analyst comment, shares)
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)