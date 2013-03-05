BRIEF-Longboard Capital reports 22.47 pct stake in Resonant Inc
* Longboard Capital Advisors, LLC reports 22.47 percent stake in Resonant Inc as of February 22, 2017- SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lCF9m5) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 5 City Index Limited * City index (hldgs) - statement of intention not to make an offer * City index limited-on 12 February, lcg announced it received approach from co
regarding possible offer for share capital of lcg * Source text:
* Rocket Pharmaceuticals Ltd says sold upto $12 million in equity financing - SEC filing
COPENHAGEN, March 2 PFA, Denmark's biggest commercial pension fund with 450 billion crowns ($63.7 billion) under management, expects to triple its investments in alternative assets to up to 65 billion in three to four years, its chief investment officer (CIO) told Reuters.