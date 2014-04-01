April 1 Londonmetric Property PLC : * Londonmetric to develop 1 million sq ft pre-let distribution centre * To let the development to a top 25 retailer, on a new 25 year lease at an

initial rent of £5 per sq ft * Londonmetric's distribution assets will increase to 33% of its property

portfolio, by value * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here