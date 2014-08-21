Aug 21 London Mining Plc :
* H1 revenue fell 22 percent to 110.6 million usd
* H1 production volumes up 24% year on year to 2.1mwmt
* H1 revenue of $110.6 million, down 22% as 5% increase in
sales volumes offset by lower market prices
* H1 group ebitda loss of usd 10.8 million, an increased
loss of usd 34.8 million from h1 2013 (ebitda profit of usd 24
million)
* H1 loss for period of usd 12.6 million, an increased loss
of usd 7.6 million from h1 2013 (loss of usd 5.0 million)
* Production guidance range narrowed to between 4.9 and
5.1mwmt/a (from 4.9 and 5.4mwmt) as a result of slower than
expected ramp-up and expected impact of ebola
* Several non-binding expressions of interest for strategic
partner have been received following due diligence
