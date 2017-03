June 3 London Mining Plc

* London mining plc precautionary travel procedures implemented

* Company notes recent news reports from sierra leone indicating an increased number of cases of ebola fever predominantly in east of country bordering area in guinea

* Company has not had any incidences of disease among its workforce and is not aware of any incidences in communities surrounding marampa mine

* Production at marampa is unaffected

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: