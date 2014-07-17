July 17 London Mining Plc :

* Q2 production increased 30% from Q1 2014

* Full year guidance of 4.9 to 5.4mwmt maintained

* Strategic discussions progressing

* Q2 production of 1.2mwmt, a 30% increase on Q1 2014 at Marampa

* In active and constructive discussions for an additional short term working capital tranche of up to $25 million with existing secured lenders

* Progress being made in securing a strategic partner investment with process expected to be complete before end of 2014

* It is not expected that outbreak of Ebola virus in east of Sierra Leone will affect production