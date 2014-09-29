Sept 29 London Mining Plc

* Is now in detailed negotiations with a potential strategic investor to make an investment in group with a deal structure under consideration.

* This currently contemplates funding of life of mine expansion and a material cash injection into company which will give rise to a significant dilution to existing equity and a revised capital structure.

* Proposed investment as currently structured is expected to require a number of weeks to implement, and there can be no certainty that such discussions will be successful.

* At present company does not have sufficient liquidity to enable it to continue to trade through this period without raising further finance

* Funds from afreximbank are not expected to be available in required time period with discussions on structure ongoing.