MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 29 London Mining Plc
* Is now in detailed negotiations with a potential strategic investor to make an investment in group with a deal structure under consideration.
* This currently contemplates funding of life of mine expansion and a material cash injection into company which will give rise to a significant dilution to existing equity and a revised capital structure.
* Proposed investment as currently structured is expected to require a number of weeks to implement, and there can be no certainty that such discussions will be successful.
* At present company does not have sufficient liquidity to enable it to continue to trade through this period without raising further finance
* Funds from afreximbank are not expected to be available in required time period with discussions on structure ongoing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, told Reuters on Saturday that it will not accept an offer from the company to return to the negotiating table, and it called on the company to clarify some of its negotiating positions.