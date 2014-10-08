Oct 8 London Mining Plc

* Detailed discussions are ongoing with potential strategic investors, london mining plc ( "company") and company's bank lender group

* With iron ore price at its lowest level since 2009, marampa operations have been put under considerable financial strain

* Under structures currently proposed, board believes that there will be little or no value remaining in equity of company and other listed securities of group.

* While lenders of company remain supportive of process, they are not expected to provide any further short term funding which would be provided by a strategic investor if discussions are successful.

