Oct 8 London Mining Plc
* Detailed discussions are ongoing with potential strategic
investors, london mining plc ( "company") and company's bank
lender group
* With iron ore price at its lowest level since 2009,
marampa operations have been put under considerable financial
strain
* Under structures currently proposed, board believes that
there will be little or no value remaining in equity of company
and other listed securities of group.
* While lenders of company remain supportive of process,
they are not expected to provide any further short term funding
which would be provided by a strategic investor if discussions
are successful.
* There can be no certainty at this time on likelihood or
timing of such an investment.
