Oct 24 London Mining Plc

* Terms have been agreed with Timis Corporation to buy company's marampa mine

* View to finalising deal by end of this week

* Sale will include transfer of marampa mine workforce, providing stability for economy of sierra leone

* Now intend to enter negotiations with African Minerals Ltd and its infrastructure company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)