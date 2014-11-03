Nov 3 London Mining Plc :

* Joint administrators are pleased to announce that sale of company's Marampa mine in Sierra Leone has been successfully concluded

* All staff at mine will see their employment continue with Timis Corporation

* There was no alternative but to deliver sale through a 'prepack' structure which will see some creditors take losses on their indebtedness

* Had this transaction not taken place, mine was hours away from closing, which would have resulted in far more significant losses being suffered by stakeholders, and especially local community

* Timis Corp has provided working capital financing for $70 million to Timis Mining Corp(SL)Ltd which will allow mine to quickly ramp up to profitability