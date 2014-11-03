Nov 3 London Mining Plc :
* Joint administrators are pleased to announce that sale of
company's Marampa mine in Sierra Leone has been successfully
concluded
* All staff at mine will see their employment continue with
Timis Corporation
* There was no alternative but to deliver sale through a
'prepack' structure which will see some creditors take losses on
their indebtedness
* Had this transaction not taken place, mine was hours away
from closing, which would have resulted in far more significant
losses being suffered by stakeholders, and especially local
community
* Timis Corp has provided working capital financing for $70
million to Timis Mining Corp(SL)Ltd which will allow mine to
quickly ramp up to profitability
